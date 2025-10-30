Oliver’s beloved holiday concert raising funds for local food bank next month
Beloved holiday concert
As the holiday season nears, Oliver's Venables Theatre is getting reading to drum up some community spirit with a festive afternoon of music.
The Holly Jolly Oliver community concert on Nov. 30 will feature plenty of local talent, including choirs, handbell ensembles, dancers and singers.
"Expect plenty of familiar faces and favourite performances, along with a few new surprises. Our hilarious MCs will keep the afternoon light and full of laughter, capturing the magic of the holidays," the theatre said in their event post.
"This annual tradition is truly a reflection of Oliver’s community spirit, people of all ages and backgrounds gathering to celebrate, connect, and spread goodwill."
Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going towards supporting the Oliver Food Bank.
"Come share in the warmth, music, and joy of Holly Jolly Oliver, an afternoon where community and holiday cheer shine brightest."
The concert begins at 2 p.m.
For more information, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- Athletes remembered fondlyKamloops - 4:00 am
- Mayor's motions shot downKamloops - 4:00 am
- Researching laws for spaceKamloops - 4:00 am
- Gun scare after trash theftKelowna - 4:00 am
- Toxic chemical detectedChase - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Todd South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices