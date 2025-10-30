Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver’s beloved holiday concert raising funds for local food bank next month

Beloved holiday concert

Photo: Pixabay stock image Oliver’s beloved holiday concert return on Nov. 30

As the holiday season nears, Oliver's Venables Theatre is getting reading to drum up some community spirit with a festive afternoon of music.

The Holly Jolly Oliver community concert on Nov. 30 will feature plenty of local talent, including choirs, handbell ensembles, dancers and singers.

"Expect plenty of familiar faces and favourite performances, along with a few new surprises. Our hilarious MCs will keep the afternoon light and full of laughter, capturing the magic of the holidays," the theatre said in their event post.

"This annual tradition is truly a reflection of Oliver’s community spirit, people of all ages and backgrounds gathering to celebrate, connect, and spread goodwill."

Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going towards supporting the Oliver Food Bank.

"Come share in the warmth, music, and joy of Holly Jolly Oliver, an afternoon where community and holiday cheer shine brightest."

The concert begins at 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.