Oliver/Osoyoos News
Witches move and groove at Osoyoos festival
Witches show off groove
The annual All Hallows Festival in Osoyoos drew crowds this weekend, including at the popular annual witches dance.
The dance sees dozens of costumed witches grooving with their broomsticks with choreographed moves.
Festival-goers gather to watch and participate.
Local Ron Hiller captured the dance and shared it on his YouTube channel.
Check out the magic below.
Contributed Ron Hiller/YouTube
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Three men arrested in SurreySurrey - 12:30 pm
- Coquihalla police incidentCoquihalla - 12:20 pm
- Library refresh by summerKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Swimmers conquer snowfestVernon - 12:00 pm
- Vees win again at homePenticton - 11:55 am
Real Estate
1626 Water Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Rhys South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net