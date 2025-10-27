Oliver/Osoyoos News

Witches move and groove at Osoyoos festival

Photo: Ron Hiller Annual witches dance in Osoyoos.

The annual All Hallows Festival in Osoyoos drew crowds this weekend, including at the popular annual witches dance.

The dance sees dozens of costumed witches grooving with their broomsticks with choreographed moves.

Festival-goers gather to watch and participate.

Local Ron Hiller captured the dance and shared it on his YouTube channel.

Check out the magic below.

Contributed Ron Hiller/YouTube