Oliver/Osoyoos News
Town of Oliver walk in the park with a Doctor returns
Walk with a doc returns
Photo: Pixabay
Doc Walk is back this Sunday
Come join a free walk with a local doctor to talk on a health and wellness on Sunday, an initiative launched by the Town of Oliver Recreation.
The Doc Walk off in September and running until the end of the year, community members are invited out for the fourth Sunday of every month.
Residents will meet at the Oliver Community Stage, Full Hall at 6359 Park Drive from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Dr.Craven will lead the casual community walk, where all ages and fitness levels are welcome. Attendees just need to bring comfortable shoes and a curiosity about health and well-being.
For more information and to sign up for a future walk, head online here.
Photo: Town of Oliver
.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Can Trump actually do that?Canada - 2:10 pm
- Tariffs bite CN Rail revenuesBusiness - 2:09 pm
- Convicted on sex chargesEntertainment - 2:09 pm
- Fundraising race not closeCanada - 1:59 pm
- Metals plunge drags TSXCanada - 1:46 pm
Real Estate
201,600 Sarsons Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Rose South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net