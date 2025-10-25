Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver walk in the park with a Doctor returns

Photo: Pixabay Doc Walk is back this Sunday

Come join a free walk with a local doctor to talk on a health and wellness on Sunday, an initiative launched by the Town of Oliver Recreation.

The Doc Walk off in September and running until the end of the year, community members are invited out for the fourth Sunday of every month.

Residents will meet at the Oliver Community Stage, Full Hall at 6359 Park Drive from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Dr.Craven will lead the casual community walk, where all ages and fitness levels are welcome. Attendees just need to bring comfortable shoes and a curiosity about health and well-being.

For more information and to sign up for a future walk, head online here.