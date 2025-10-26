Last week to submit photos for Town of Oliver contest
Last week to submit photos
There's just a week left to enter into a photo contest to celebrate the beauty of summer and fall of the Oliver community, through the lens of locals.
The Town of Oliver said people can submit anything from golden vineyards, sunny skies, fall colours, or community moments.
"Submit your best shots of Oliver for a chance to win and be featured," they said in the news release.
Winning images will be used for the South Okanagan Physician Recruitment Group, annual report, and social media platforms without photo credit.
There will be prizes for first, second and third place. The contest closes on Oct. 31.
To enter, email your photo(s) along with a short description of the photo, your name and phone number to [email protected]
"Let’s showcase the heart of our community—one photo at a time."
