Man found guilty of sexual assault after touching woman's breast at Osoyoos pub

Guilty of assault at pub

Photo: File photo A man was found guilty of sexual assault in Penticton court on Thursday

A man has been found guilty of sexual assault at an Osoyoos pub after touching a woman's breast and nipple.

Justice Lynett Jung shared her decision Thursday in provincial court. The accused was found guilty due to clear testimony from the victim, the witnesses, and security footage that captured the incident.

A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of the victim, and as such, Castanet will not be naming the victim. Castanet will refer to the perpetrator as M.B.

Court heard that on July 30, 2022, the victim and M.B. were at a pub in Osoyoos.

The victim had a drink spilled on her accidentally from behind by one of her friends while she was seated at the table next to M.B.

The victim had looked in the other direction while M.B. then slid his arm on her shoulder and went on to touch the M.B. under her top, on her breast and nipple.

The victim had an immediate reaction and confronted him. M.B. then apologized and said that he was attempting to assist her by wiping a spilled drink off her chest, and he did not intend to touch her breast.

Wanting to get away from him, the victim said she shook M.B.'s hand to end the interaction.

Four witnesses testified during the trial for the Crown, who all saw part of the incident and described what they remembered.

Jung said that while the video clip does not show a direct angle of the breast touch, it shows M.B. reach forward and over the victim's shoulder, and him looking straight ahead.

"He asserted that he was simply wiping the spilled drink off her chest and accidentally touched her breast momentarily. Had [M.B.] been trying to assist by wiping away the drink, he would have been looking at the area of the spill. He was not," Jung said.

"Additionally, there is no wiping motion depicted on the video that might be expected to be seen."

Jung rejected M.B.'s argument that if the victim were sexually assaulted, she would have left the event immediately rather than staying.

"I was not persuaded by the defence's argument that the complainant's conduct after the incident is inconsistent with just being sexually assaulted."

Jung said the spill was only on the victim's back, not on her chest, and thus, there was nothing to wipe on her front.

He also had no towel, napkin or tissue to help wipe off the drink, nor did he ask if her could help her clean up before he touched her.

M.B. was found guilty of sexual assault and will come back before the courts for sentencing after a pre-sentence report and a psychological assessment are completed.