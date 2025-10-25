Town of Oliver provides organic waste guide after first year shows high contamination
Toss the correct organics
The Town of Oliver is sharing information on items accepting in its new organics program as it's seen 40 per cent contamination over the past year.
In a Wednesday social media post, the town said staff are still finding non-organic items in green lid carts.
According to the town, staff have found the following incorrect items in bins:
- Diapers
- Pet feces
- Vape pens
- Weed killer containers
- Plastic and “compostable” bags
- Tin cans
"These do NOT belong in your organics bin," the town added.
The municipality said only food scraps, yard waste, and approved compostable items are allowed. See more acceptable items in the guide below.
Additionally, while some retail bags are labelled as compostable, the town has previously warned only certain brands actually decompose such as Bag to Earth compost bags.
For more information on Oliver's organics program, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- Valentine's in wine countrySponsored Content - 12:01 am
- Food drive fills van 3 timesPeachland - 8:00 pm
- Poll: Treason by separatists?Poll - 7:30 pm
- Cops warn of truck theftsSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Schubert Centre needs fundsVernon - 7:00 pm
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Chi Chi (#9) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices