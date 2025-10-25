Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver provides organic waste guide after first year shows high contamination

Toss the correct organics

Photo: File photo. Organics bin.

The Town of Oliver is sharing information on items accepting in its new organics program as it's seen 40 per cent contamination over the past year.

In a Wednesday social media post, the town said staff are still finding non-organic items in green lid carts.



According to the town, staff have found the following incorrect items in bins:

Diapers

Pet feces

Vape pens

Weed killer containers

Plastic and “compostable” bags

Tin cans

"These do NOT belong in your organics bin," the town added.

The municipality said only food scraps, yard waste, and approved compostable items are allowed. See more acceptable items in the guide below.

Additionally, while some retail bags are labelled as compostable, the town has previously warned only certain brands actually decompose such as Bag to Earth compost bags.

For more information on Oliver's organics program, click here.