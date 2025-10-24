Oliver/Osoyoos News
Gearing up for Oliver's family-friendly Halloween Dance
Dance on the spooky night
Photo: Oliver and District Recreation
Halloween dance setup.
Oliver and District Recreation is preparing for this year's Halloween Dance on Halloween night.
From 6 to 10 p.m., spooky dancers can join the fun with extended hours for 2025.
"Come before, after, or even during your trick-or-treating," Oliver District and Recreation said in a Wednesday social media post.
"Family-friendly setup: We’ll start the evening with brighter lights and lower volume for the littles, then ramp things up to a full-on community dance party as the night goes on!"
DJ: Wyred for Sound will be playing the tunes, complete with fog and lights.
"Don’t miss one of our favourite spooky season traditions," the town department said.
