Oliver/Osoyoos News

Gearing up for Oliver's family-friendly Halloween Dance

Dance on the spooky night

Photo: Oliver and District Recreation Halloween dance setup.

Oliver and District Recreation is preparing for this year's Halloween Dance on Halloween night.

From 6 to 10 p.m., spooky dancers can join the fun with extended hours for 2025.

"Come before, after, or even during your trick-or-treating," Oliver District and Recreation said in a Wednesday social media post.

"Family-friendly setup: We’ll start the evening with brighter lights and lower volume for the littles, then ramp things up to a full-on community dance party as the night goes on!"

DJ: Wyred for Sound will be playing the tunes, complete with fog and lights.

"Don’t miss one of our favourite spooky season traditions," the town department said.