Oliver Main Street business units for sale again within a six-month period

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Veerinder Sidhu) Commercial building for sale again, currently occupied by Rai Brothers Grocery.

An Oliver commercial building could soon switch hands again after three local businesses were forced to close in the same location just six months ago.

In a Facebook Marketplace add, seller Veerinder Sidhu posted the 4,365 sq ft building at 6272 Main Street with three storefronts for $575,000, or a rental rate of $4,000 per month for six months.

"Currently the owner operates an East Indian grocery store from one unit, while 'Two units have recently become vacant, providing an opportunity to attract new tenants and increase overall rental revenue,'" reads the ad.

The listing also includes availability of four parking spots at the rear of the building.

"An ideal opportunity for investors or owner-users seeking a high-exposure location in a thriving downtown core," the ad continues.

Earlier in April, three shops were forced to close due to new ownership, which took effect May 1. The shops included Drift Boutique and Redhead Market, which both expressed regret closing.

Another Facebook Marketplace add by Sidhu is offering 3,000 sq. ft. of commercial space, with two adjoining units at 1,500 sq. ft. each, for lease.