Oliver tattoo shop holds pumpkin carving contest with stellar first entry

Impressive pumpkin entry

Photo: DivineInk DivineInk pumpkin carving contest entry.

An Oliver tattoo shop is holding a pumpkin carving contest and has already received at least one impressive submission.

DivineInk's carving contest is in its second year running with some great prizes.

"At DivineInk, we started our annual Pumpkin Carving Contest as a fun way to connect with our community and celebrate creativity," said Victoria Meierhofe, DivineInk manager.

"We love seeing everyone’s ideas come to life and getting into the Halloween spirit together. Our customers are the reason our business continues to thrive, and we’re so grateful for their ongoing support."

On Oct. 22, Azjder-Rae Leigh submitted a stellar two-pumpkin entry with a large eye and protruding tongue.

"Hosting giveaways and events like this throughout the year is our way of giving back and saying thank you to the amazing people who make DivineInk what it is today," Meierhofe added.

Prizes include:

First place – One-hour tattoo with Oliver

Second place – $100 gift card

Third place – Any single piercing of your choice and free aftercare

The deadline for pumpkin carving submissions is Oct. 30, which can be dropped off at the shop.

Entries will be featured on DivineInk's Facebook page and winners will be announced on Halloween.

Meierhofe said to stay tuned to more submissions, which many are really good.

"Let’s see your spooky, funny, or downright amazing creations," the shop said on social media.