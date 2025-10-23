Oliver/Osoyoos News
Make an antique-style wind chime at the Osoyoos museum
Make a historical-style item
Photo: Destination Osoyoos
Osoyoos & District Museum & Archives.
People in Osoyoos can get crafty with the local museum creating a silver antique-style wind chime.
On Saturday, Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives is hosting the workshop that includes most supplies and a glass of wine.
"You are welcome to bring your own silver (pre-polished) if you want to incorporate something special," the museum said on social media.
Crafters are asked to bring their own needle-nosed pliers.
Space is limited. To sign up for the event, click here.
