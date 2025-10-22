Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos floodplain level increased in new Flood Mitigation Plan

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Lake.

The Town of Osoyoos recently updated its Flood Mitigation Plan, seeing the floodplain level increase by 0.1 metre or four inches.

The current floodplain level is 280.7 metres above sea level, and during an Oct. 14 meeting committee of the whole members agreed to increase the level to 280.8 metres.

"The floodplain maps that we currently use are the last series produced by promising they date to late 1980s," said Chris Garrish, town planner.

"Recognizing that Osoyoos Lake is a controlled level lake, there probably hasn't been too much erosion or accretion on the lake, so I suspect mappings haven't changed too too much."

However, the new plan will include updated mappings using LiDAR to reflected the updated floodplain level.

"We're not expecting any additional properties to be affected, and it's not an onerous increase in elevation. But still, if there's people who can't comply and want to put an exemption request [they can]," Garrish said.