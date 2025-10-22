Oliver/Osoyoos News

Co-founder of Osoyoos-based game studio recognized as Top 40 Under 40 by Business in Vancouver

Game co-founder lauded

Photo: Contributed Carina Kom, co-founder of Simply Sweet Games.

The co-founder of a B.C. gaming studio with roots in Osoyoos has been recognized by Business in Vancouver as a Top 40 Under 40 leader in 2025.

Carina Kom, 36, also serves as chief product officer for Simply Sweet Games, a women-led and inclusive game studio specializing in premium-casual word and puzzle games.

Kom is being celebrated for her leadership in inclusive game development by creating games for overlooked audiences such as women, families, and English as a second language players.

“I believe B.C. can lead the world in ethical and inclusive game development,” Kom said.

“I traded a paycheque for purpose because joyful, accessible design isn’t just good business — it creates unforgettable, healing experiences. It’s an honour to be recognized alongside such remarkable peers.”

Kom has contributed to games such as Battlefield 2042 and Halo: Infinite.

SSG said her mission is to raise video game standards in an industry that could benefit from more variety and non-traditional offerings.

Additionally, Kom has mentored over 800 emerging developers and has a passion for community building.

"Her leadership continues to break down systemic barriers for BIPOC, LGBTQIA2S+, and neurodivergent creators, making B.C.’s creative tech industry more accessible and equitable," SSG said.

The BIV Top 40 Under 40 featuring Kom will be published in an upcoming article.