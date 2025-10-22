Co-founder of Osoyoos-based game studio recognized as Top 40 Under 40 by Business in Vancouver
Game co-founder lauded
The co-founder of a B.C. gaming studio with roots in Osoyoos has been recognized by Business in Vancouver as a Top 40 Under 40 leader in 2025.
Carina Kom, 36, also serves as chief product officer for Simply Sweet Games, a women-led and inclusive game studio specializing in premium-casual word and puzzle games.
Kom is being celebrated for her leadership in inclusive game development by creating games for overlooked audiences such as women, families, and English as a second language players.
“I believe B.C. can lead the world in ethical and inclusive game development,” Kom said.
“I traded a paycheque for purpose because joyful, accessible design isn’t just good business — it creates unforgettable, healing experiences. It’s an honour to be recognized alongside such remarkable peers.”
Kom has contributed to games such as Battlefield 2042 and Halo: Infinite.
SSG said her mission is to raise video game standards in an industry that could benefit from more variety and non-traditional offerings.
Additionally, Kom has mentored over 800 emerging developers and has a passion for community building.
"Her leadership continues to break down systemic barriers for BIPOC, LGBTQIA2S+, and neurodivergent creators, making B.C.’s creative tech industry more accessible and equitable," SSG said.
The BIV Top 40 Under 40 featuring Kom will be published in an upcoming article.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- Dozens at budget meetingKamloops - 4:00 am
- Letter sparks fire discussionSalmon Arm - 4:00 am
- More local students at TRUKamloops - 4:00 am
- Legion crosswalk plannedWest Kelowna - 4:00 am
- Property values up slightlyPenticton - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eeyore South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices