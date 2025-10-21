Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Fire Rescue encourages candle and diva safety during Diwali

Photo: Pixabay Candle.

The Diwali festival of lights is being celebrated Monday and Osoyoos Fire Rescue is asking people to remember candlelight safety.

In a social media post, OFR said candles and divas should be handled with care.

According to the fire department, below are recommended safety tips:

Make sure all candles and divas are in a safe and secure holder and that all tea lights are placed on a heat-resistant surface.

Keep candles and divas away from soft furnishings, including curtains, and out of the reach of young children.

Candles should not be left unattended at any time. Care should be taken when retiring to bed or while attending prayers.

"Happy Diwali!" OFR added.