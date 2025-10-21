Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos Fire Rescue encourages candle and diva safety during Diwali
Candle safety during Diwali
Photo: Pixabay
Candle.
The Diwali festival of lights is being celebrated Monday and Osoyoos Fire Rescue is asking people to remember candlelight safety.
In a social media post, OFR said candles and divas should be handled with care.
According to the fire department, below are recommended safety tips:
- Make sure all candles and divas are in a safe and secure holder and that all tea lights are placed on a heat-resistant surface.
- Keep candles and divas away from soft furnishings, including curtains, and out of the reach of young children.
- Candles should not be left unattended at any time. Care should be taken when retiring to bed or while attending prayers.
"Happy Diwali!" OFR added.
