Oliver/Osoyoos News

Over 200 invasive Siberian Elm trees removed at Oliver Community Park

Photo: Sarah Crookall Oliver mayor, councillors, and OASISS members at tree removal site.

About 230 invasive Siberian Elm trees are being removed at Oliver Community Park thanks to an Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society initiative aimed at encouraging residents to do the same.

Starting Sunday, crews have been busy taking down trees and wood chipping behind Oliver's tennis courts until the weekend. Later, sustainable species will be replanted in the area.

"We want to have a demonstration site so that the local residents of the South Okanagan are inspired to be similar and understand what's possible," said Lisa Scott, OASISS executive director.

"What are the invasive trees? Why are they a problem? And be inspired to take them down."

The three-year project is targeting three South Okanagan municipalities and four different invasive trees, including Siberian elm, Russian olive, tree-of-heaven, and black locust.

The Oliver site is the biggest identified by town staff and that is public-facing. OASISS said its aim is to increase habitat and resources for native wildlife and increase species diversity.

Scott said that being armed with the correct information makes all of the difference in preventing an invasive species from quickly returning.

"Sometimes just one simple little thing makes all that difference between effective treatment."

For instance, bulldozing Siberian Elm only works if regrowth is consistently cut and removed, according to OASISS.

Additionally, the elm seed bug is attracted to the Siberian Elm, but also to peoples' homes in large numbers. In many cases, getting rid of the tree means fewer bugs.

OASISS' tree removal project will include funding for 200 residents to replant trees on their own properties.

Following their work, the organization will be identifying information that is helpful to residents and developing a video and social media plan to enhance education.

"Because we all need to be part of the solution if we're going to be truly effective at reducing invasive trees," Scott said.

For more information on invasive trees, click here.