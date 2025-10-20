282310
Osoyoos residents could see brown water due to fire hydrant maintenance

Sarah Crookall - Oct 20, 2025 / 12:55 pm | Story: 579007

Osoyoos residents may notice brown-coloured water as the town carries out fire hydrant maintenance over the next two weeks.

In a Monday public notice, the municipality said operation services would be conducting the work, which could cause discoloured water temporarily in the service areas.

If the dark water continues beyond servicing, residents can contact town operational services.

"We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience," the town notice said.

