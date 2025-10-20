Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos residents could see brown water due to fire hydrant maintenance
Brown water may return
Photo: Pixabay
Fire hydrant.
Osoyoos residents may notice brown-coloured water as the town carries out fire hydrant maintenance over the next two weeks.
In a Monday public notice, the municipality said operation services would be conducting the work, which could cause discoloured water temporarily in the service areas.
If the dark water continues beyond servicing, residents can contact town operational services.
"We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience," the town notice said.
