Town hall by SFU non-profit to discuss use of solar in the wine industry in Oliver

The future of solar and wine

Photo: The Canadian Press Solar panels.

A Simon Fraser University non-profit is hosting a town hall on solar panels in the wine industry in Oliver soon.

On Nov. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m., attendees can learn about how solar panels can produce energy and increase crops during the "Solar Panels Meet Pinot: Okanagan Hosts First Agrivoltaics Townhall" event at Oliver Community Hall.

"The future of farming in the Okanagan could be powered by the sun — and not just in the vineyard," said event organizer, Clean Energy Research Group, in a press release.

The event is in partnership with Double Barrel Vineyards / Okanagan Hills Estate Winery.

"Agrivoltaics offers a way to generate clean energy without taking land out of food production. Studies show that solar panels over farmland can reduce water use, protect crops, and even improve soil health, while also producing renewable electricity."

The event will include talks from project organizers and researchers about the technology's potential in the Okanagan Valley.

Speakers include:

Claude Mindorff, Pace Canada - Lead on vineyard project – Agrivoltaics in practice

Omri Haiven, Clean Energy Research Group (CERG/SFU) – Policy and community context

Dr. Vincenzo Pecunia, SFU School of Sustainable Energy Engineering – Technical insights

To register for the event, click here.