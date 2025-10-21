Oliver/Osoyoos News

South Okanagan resident says multi-bang bird cannon is harmful to well being

Photo: Sarah Crookall A South Okanagan vineyard during harvest.

A South Okanagan resident is tired of waiting for a complaint with the BC Farm Industry Review Board to be heard over a multi-bang bird cannon she says is a detriment to her wellbeing.

"It's a triple John, so it blasts three times. Bang! Bang! Bang! It's extremely loud," said Erica Schreiber, RDOS resident, north of Oliver.

"I have to tell anybody that comes over, if they have a heart condition, that this thing's going to go off."

In 2022, Schreiber submitted the complaint after 26 years of living with the cannon firing every 10 minutes from August to October each year. She said in previous years the neighbouring vineyard's cannon would cause her windows to rattle until she replaced them.

Three decades ago it sounded like a war zone, she added.

"It shoots right at us. It's unbelievable. After a while, it affects your well being."

Additionally, the rural resident lives near a riparian zone on Island Road and she is concerned about the impact on wildlife.

According to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the municipality occasionally receives concerns about noise created by bird cannons.

"These devices are commonly used in agriculture to protect crops and are considered an accepted farm practice under the Farm Practices Protection Act, which falls under provincial jurisdiction through the BC Ministry of Agriculture and Food," said Mark Petry, RDOS Building and Enforcement Services manager.

Petry recommended neighbours disturbed by bird cannons speak directly to the farmer, contact the BC Ministry of Agriculture and Food, and contact FIRB.

In Schreiber's case, she said she's attempted to speak with the farmer many times, but he was uninterested in discussing solutions.

Other neighbours have filed their own complaints, she said. Complaints come with a $100 filing fee.

"A lot of people, I find, stop at that. Even if they've got the money," Schreiber said.

In September, residents in a Kelowna neighbourhood were seeking a city bylaw to reduce noise from bird cannons, in-line with other B.C. municipalities such as Abbotsford.

The Ministry of Agriculture sets out farm practices and scare tactic guidelines, such as placing cannons in areas that will create the least disturbance to neighbours.

Those guidelines recommend a maximum of 33 shots per hour multi-shot bird cannon. They also recommend pointing guns away from neighbours.

However, Schreiber is seeking an intermission or break, as she claimed there are none at the neighbouring vineyard. She also wants the cannon moved further away.

"It's very frustrating," she said.