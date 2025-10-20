Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos summer visitors increased by 10 per cent in 2025

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos, B.C.

Osoyoos saw roughly 10 per cent more summer visitors compared to last year as per tourism data.

According to Destination Osoyoos' October Presentation of Annual Data and Committee Examinations Report, occupancy rates from local hotels and resorts were more in-line with average numbers as of Oct. 15.

Occupancy rates in 2025 started to increase in April, remaining higher for the rest of the year.

In July and August, Osoyoos saw an 80.4 per cent and 81.9 per cent occupancy rate, whereas the rate hovered closer to 70 per cent in 2024.

The surge in April visitors coincides with recent goods tariffs first implemented by the U.S. The trend has been anticipated by tourism organizations across B.C.

Looking ahead, anticipated bookings are also looking busier compared to last year.

November and December accommodation bookings are tentatively at 30 per cent, compared to just under 20 per cent for the same months in 2024.