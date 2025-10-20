Oliver/Osoyoos News
Comet Lemmon captured in Osoyoos night sky
Comet hurtles through sky
Photo: Greg Reely
Comet Lemmon.
An Osoyoos photographer captured a fairly new comet trailing the sky on Friday.
Just after 8 p.m., Greg Reely photographed Comet Lemmon with a Sony A7RIII and Tamron 150-500mm.
In a social media post, Reely added he stacked nine images with a two-second exposure.
According to NASA, Comet Lemmon was discovered in January of this year. It is moving into the inner Solar System and rounding on Nov. 8.
The comet is anticipated to be most visible in predawn and night skies.
To view more of Reely's photos, click here.
