Photos: Osoyoos Fire Rescue open house fun for the whole family

Training with fire team

Residents and especially kiddos enjoyed Osoyoos Fire Department demonstrations and activities during its open house over the weekend.

"We would like to thank all the families and future junior firefighters for coming to our open house today," ORF said in a Saturday social media post.

According to the fire team, visitors to the fire hall enjoyed the following:

Hall and truck tours

Kids obstacle course

Tool training

Fire extinguisher training

Food, snacks, drinks

Meet the members

"Thank you, everyone, for coming and visiting our home. We wish you all a safe weekend!"