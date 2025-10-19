Oliver/Osoyoos News
Photos: Osoyoos Fire Rescue open house fun for the whole family
Training with fire team
Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook)
Osoyoos Fire Rescue open house.
Click here to view gallery
Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook) Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook) Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook) Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook) Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook) Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook) Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook) Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook) Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook) Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook)
Residents and especially kiddos enjoyed Osoyoos Fire Department demonstrations and activities during its open house over the weekend.
"We would like to thank all the families and future junior firefighters for coming to our open house today," ORF said in a Saturday social media post.
According to the fire team, visitors to the fire hall enjoyed the following:
- Hall and truck tours
- Kids obstacle course
- Tool training
- Fire extinguisher training
- Food, snacks, drinks
- Meet the members
"Thank you, everyone, for coming and visiting our home. We wish you all a safe weekend!"
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Closures, job cuts Canada - 1:30 pm
- Creativity at all agesPenticton - 1:00 pm
- Fatal shooting in SurreySurrey - 12:08 pm
- Warm winter benefits trailShuswap Okanagan - 12:00 pm
- Skate park study a goKamloops - 12:00 pm
Real Estate
9829 Crimson Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$924,900
more details
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$924,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wrath South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net