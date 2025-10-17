Oliver/Osoyoos News

LSIB lifts Category 2 fires on Similakmeen reserve lands and traditional territory

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band announced on Friday that as of noon, the ban on Category 2 fires on reserve lands and the traditional territory of the smǝlqmíx-syilx will be lifted.

Th band said the restriction removal is specific to Category 2 fires only, which are any fire that burns:

Material in one pile not exceeding 2 metres in height and 3 metres in width

Material concurrently in 2 piles, each not exceeding 2 metres in height and 3 metres in width

Stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 hectares (2,000 square metres)

"At any fire there must be someone present to maintain control of it, otherwise it is considered abandoned, and is in contravention of the regulations. Campfires are still permitted as well, but must be supervised in person," the band said in their news release.

"Any larger fires that are directly monitored by certified firefighters and equipment are permitted."

The Kamloops Fire Centre lifted campfire bans at the end of September and does not have a fire prohibition or restrictions in place for the region.

LSIB said since drought conditions persist, Category 3 fires remain prohibited.

Large fires, or unattended campfires can be reported to the LSIB Office at 250-499-5528, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, except holidays.

Outside of those hours, people are asked to contact the Provincial Wildfire Reporting Centre at 800-663-5555, or on your cell phone at *5555.