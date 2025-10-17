Oliver/Osoyoos News

Big Al's Bakery & Deli says goodbye to key staff member after 43 years with Oliver family business

Bakery legend retires

Photo: Big Al's Bakery & Deli Liz Blonk retires after working over 40 years with Allan of Big Al's Bakery and Deli.

A beloved longtime employee at an iconic Oliver bakery has retired, garnering a flood of well-wishes and fond memories.

When Allan Brogan opened Big Al's Bakery and Deli in 2016, he knew he had to bring over a longtime staff member Elizabeth Blonk from his family's business at Super Value.

The store was taken over by No Frills, which did not retain Super Value's staff, including Blonk who started with the original family business when it opened in 1982.

"When I was opening up this location [Big Al's Bakery and Deli] here in 2016 Liz was a must; I had to have her. I begged her to please come with us, and she did, and she's been with us for the last nine years," Brogan said

Back when Brogan was a kid, his parents hired Blonk because she was fluent in Portuguese and Oliver has a large Portuguese community with farm families who do big Friday shopping.

Blonk was the only person in the Super Value who could chat with those families.

"She's family to me, she's like my sister," Brogan said.

"I grew up with her, and I was 12 years old when she was hired. She's a few years older than me, so I was that annoying little kid that would destroy all my dad's displays.

"Most of my working career, I worked with Liz in one way, shape, or another. And I tell you right now, it feels different not having her here."

In late Septmeber, Big Al's announced Blonk's retirement after 43 years with the local business.

A few hundred people liked or commented on the social media announcement, wishing her luck and recalling her smiling face. Brogan said it is by far his most popular Facebook post to date.

"Happy Retirement and thank you for all your years of friendly customer service," said the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce in one of the many comments.

The business owner described Blonk as a dependable employee and a fabric of the community that will be impossible to replace.

"I could always rely on her. If it was a dumping snow day — she lives a little bit out of town. [But] no matter what, she made it into work, and she worked. She was happy to come to work."

When Blonk was handing in her retirement notice, Brogan recalled she had a tear in her eye.

"I'm sad she's not here anymore, but I'm super happy for her, because she's moving on towards her next part of her life and the travel and all the things that she wants to do."