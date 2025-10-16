Oliver/Osoyoos News

Phase two of Place of the Nighthawk cultural burn slated

Burn smoke to be visible

Photo: BCWFS BCWS conducting a burn at another site.

A 170-hectare cultural burn will be ignited in phase two for Place of the Nighthawk of the South Okanagan Grasslands Protected west area.

During the week of Oct. 20, BC Wildfire Service, BC Parks, and Lower Similkameen Indian Band crews will begin black-lining the area with the burn taking place Tuesday, weather permitting.

Smoke may be visible from Osoyoos, the lower-east Similkameen area, and along Highway 3.

According to a BCWS press release in concert with the LSIB, the burn aims to:

kł cp̓əlk̓ stim̓ - help restore grassland health and ecosystem services to support native plants and wildlife;

cíkílaxwm – apply fire to the landscape; returning a natural and necessary process to the land base

kntwix – help one another; building collaborative relationships

"Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days," reads the press release.

"The reduction of sagebrush cover will support an increase in the growth of native grass communities [...] Grassland maintenance through cultural burning also reduces fuel loading which decreases the wildfire risk during the hot, dry summer months."

The Place of the Nighthawk cultural burn is supported by BC Wildlife Federation.

For more information on cultural burns, click here.