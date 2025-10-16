Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos Fire Rescue holds family-friendly open house
See firefighting demos
Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook)
Osoyoos Fire Rescue firefighters in 2025 training exercise.
Osoyoos Fire Rescue is holding an open house with live demonstrations over the weekend.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, meet the fire team, learn about fire safety, and engage in fun family activities.
"This is a great opportunity for the community to engage with our team and understand the importance of fire preparedness and safety," the Town of Osoyoos said in a Thursday public notice.
Hotdogs will be available by donation.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Faked it for free flightsCanada - 12:45 pm
- Trying to redevelop motelKelowna - 12:35 pm
- Court blocks TikTok ban Canada - 12:27 pm
- Recycle plastics at pop-upsKamloops - 12:08 pm
- Will free trade deal survive?Canada/U.S. - 12:07 pm
Real Estate
30-1999 15th Ave
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Champagne (& Pearl) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net