Osoyoos Fire Rescue holds family-friendly open house

See firefighting demos

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook) Osoyoos Fire Rescue firefighters in 2025 training exercise.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue is holding an open house with live demonstrations over the weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, meet the fire team, learn about fire safety, and engage in fun family activities.

"This is a great opportunity for the community to engage with our team and understand the importance of fire preparedness and safety," the Town of Osoyoos said in a Thursday public notice.

Hotdogs will be available by donation.