Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver Elementary Grade 7 students get outside to restore grasslands with OASISS

Students learn on mountain

Photo: Sarah Crookall Oliver Elementary School students work on grassland restoration on Oliver Mountain.

Nearly two dozen Grade 7 students got out their shovels for field work restoring grasslands on Oliver Mountain.

The three-year project, "Students Plant for the Future," is a partnership with Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society in its second year.

The youth weeded away Dalmatian toadflax, sweet clover and cheat grass. Then planted several native plants like the endangered antelope brush and sagebrush.

"We can't pull out that [invasive plant] because it will ruin the [sagebrush]," a student said of sage with an invasive plant growing in it.

The goal of the project is to employ place-based learning while encouraging students to think about the local environment.

"Each group's getting 21 plants... There are categories of two: shrubs, forbs," said Dean Rowland, Oliver Elementary School teacher.

Oliver's Sagebrush Nursery provided the local species for planting.

The students were shown last year's plots to get an idea of what they would be doing.

"We tried to do a survivorship count, and it ranged from plot to plot, from anywhere from 30 per cent survivorship up to 80. So, we're not sure why that would be necessarily, but certain locations took and others didn't, even within this sort of area," Rowland said.

In the spring, the students will return to their plots to see the results.

"Hopefully, we'll see that the invasive [species] haven't come back, or if they have, we can talk about why we have the differing results," said Lisa Scott, OASISS executive director.

"So, it's all about place-based learning, teaching kids about being responsible and helping to care for the environment."

Students Plant for the Future is sponsored by the South Okanagan Conservation Fund and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

The project will run until 2027.