Oliver/Osoyoos News

Lower Similkameen Indian Band add on reporting component to landslide monitoring system

Help report rock movement

Photo: LSIB LSIB adding more public reporting tools

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band continues to bolster their landslide monitoring program with a geotechnical firm, announcing a public reporting component on Wednesday.

The band said their goal is to collect more accurate data, as they have noticed there have been "several rockfall and debris flows that have not been reported in the past."

"This has resulted in the SMS warning of possible issues, but not receiving the hard data to bolster its learning and accuracy."

Improved reporting will assist the SMS in evolving and learning more about the area's weather patterns, which would affect slope stability.

"In noting these problems, the SMS technicians have marked issued 'Warnings' as a 'false-positive' when in fact the system correctly predicted the danger of an occurrence," the LSIB said.

Hard data is needed to help correlate the issued warning, but it has only been seen a few times when slides and rockfalls have been significant and unavoidable.

The LSIB is encouraging all visitors to report any type of rockfall, debris flow or change in river colour to muddy, so they can investigate properly.

More information on the public reporting program is available from the LSIB upon request.