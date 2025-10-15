Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver starts kids Active Start program this week

Kids movement program

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver

The Town of Oliver is starting up its kids Active Start program focusing on movement this week.

Starting Wednesday, children aged two to five years old can participate in various sports, free play, and structured play at Oliver Parks and Recreation.

Active Start aims to help develop physical literacy and movement skills.

The program runs Wednesdays until Dec. 3. Then, it will pick back up from Jan. 8, 2026, to Feb. 26.