Town of Oliver holds photo contest of community to help recruit doctors

Share your best town photos

The Town of Oliver is looking for your photos of the community in a contest that will show off the town to potential doctor recruits.

"We’ve launched a photo contest to celebrate the beauty of summer and fall in Oliver—and we want to see it through your eyes," the municipality said in a Tuesday social media post.

Contestants are asked to submit photo(s) that showcases the community with a short description, along with a name and phone number.

"Whether it’s golden vineyards, sunny skies, fall colours, or community moments—submit your best shots of Oliver for a chance to win and be featured!"

Winning images will be used for the South Okanagan Physician Recruitment Group, annual report, and social media platforms without photo credit.

Oliver's photo contest closes Oct. 31 and will include first, second, and third-place prizes.

To submit, email [email protected].