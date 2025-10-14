Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver fire crews respond to flames at RV early Tuesday morning

Fire destroys RV

Photo: OFD Facebook Fire in Oliver early Tuesday morning.

An RV was lost in an overnight fire in Oliver.

Oliver Fire Crews responded at approximately 5:50 a.m. to reports of smoke and flame coming from the RV off Sunflower Street.

"Crews arrived to find a partially involved rv on fire parked close to a small secondary structure. Firefighters were able to knock down the RV fire and limit the spread to the second structure," reads a social media post from OFD.

"No occupants were on site at the time and no cause has been determined at this time."