Oliver/Osoyoos News
Oliver fire crews respond to flames at RV early Tuesday morning
Fire destroys RV
Photo: OFD Facebook
Fire in Oliver early Tuesday morning.
An RV was lost in an overnight fire in Oliver.
Oliver Fire Crews responded at approximately 5:50 a.m. to reports of smoke and flame coming from the RV off Sunflower Street.
"Crews arrived to find a partially involved rv on fire parked close to a small secondary structure. Firefighters were able to knock down the RV fire and limit the spread to the second structure," reads a social media post from OFD.
"No occupants were on site at the time and no cause has been determined at this time."
