Oliver/Osoyoos News
Town of Osoyoos says 89th Street will be closed for paving this week
Paving closure in Osoyoos
Photo: Town of Osoyoos
Paving work will close 89th Street at Highway 97 from Tuesday to Thursday.
A portion of 89th Street will be closed for part of this week.
The Town of Osoyoos says 89th Street at the junction of Highway 97 will be closed for paving from Tuesday, October 14, to Thursday, October 16, 24 hours a day.
Alternate routes are available along 62nd Avenue or Oleander Drive.
Drivers are asked to watch for traffic personnel and follow posted detour signs.
