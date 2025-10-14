Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos says 89th Street will be closed for paving this week

Paving closure in Osoyoos

Photo: Town of Osoyoos Paving work will close 89th Street at Highway 97 from Tuesday to Thursday.

A portion of 89th Street will be closed for part of this week.

The Town of Osoyoos says ​​89th Street at the junction of Highway 97 will be closed for paving from Tuesday, October 14, to Thursday, October 16, 24 hours a day.

Alternate routes are available along 62nd Avenue or Oleander Drive.

Drivers are asked to watch for traffic personnel and follow posted detour signs.