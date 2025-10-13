Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos Indian Band walk-in health clinic in Oliver to open two days this week
Walk-in clinic adds hours
Photo: Sarah Crookall
OIB Health Centre and Walk-in Clinic.
The Osoyoos Indian Band Health Centre's Walk-in Clinic in Oliver will be open Tuesday and Friday this week.
"Due to the closure this Friday for the long weekend, we will be open on Tuesday, October 14 and Friday, October 17," reads an OIB poster.
The walk-in clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days.
The clinic is usually only open on Fridays.
"We welcome patients without a local family doctor. Located in the Osoyoos Indian Band Health Centre."
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Tory race rules updatedVictoria - 4:18 pm
- Autism Okanagan expandsKelowna - 3:15 pm
- Sharing a 'lost art'Penticton - 3:00 pm
- St. Andrew's almost finishedKamloops - 3:00 pm
- Pro, anti-ICE demonstrators Minneapolis - 2:26 pm
Real Estate
1255 Raymer Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Platinum (& Opal) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net