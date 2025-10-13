Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Indian Band walk-in health clinic in Oliver to open two days this week

Walk-in clinic adds hours

Photo: Sarah Crookall OIB Health Centre and Walk-in Clinic.

The Osoyoos Indian Band Health Centre's Walk-in Clinic in Oliver will be open Tuesday and Friday this week.

"Due to the closure this Friday for the long weekend, we will be open on Tuesday, October 14 and Friday, October 17," reads an OIB poster.

The walk-in clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days.

The clinic is usually only open on Fridays.

"We welcome patients without a local family doctor. Located in the Osoyoos Indian Band Health Centre."