Oliver/Osoyoos News

South Okanagan firefighters share video of cedar fire hazard from Clearwater

Cedar fire demo shows risk

Photo: Clearwater Fire Department Cedar tree fire risk demonstration.

The Oliver Fire Department and others widely shared a video from Clearwater Fire Department showing the big fire hazard of cedars near homes.

"Here is a great demonstration showing how volatile cedar hedges/trees can be," OFD shared on social media over the weekend.

In the video, three small cedar trees become fully engulfed in flames within minutes. Vinyl siding in the demonstration melted. Additionally, a crew member added the embers would quickly spread to other objects or homes.

"Wood and vinyl siding was placed in behind. A gutter was installed with debris placed inside," said Clearwater Fire Department.

"This evolution occurred within a couple minutes and touches on the FireSmart principles of having a non-combustible zone within 1.5 [metres] and not having conifers within in 10 [metres] if your home. Embers created by a wildfire can travel quite a distance and land in and around your home."

Instead, OFD recommends the following:

Clear debris and dead/dry needles and leaves from beneath them.

Trim the lower branches to prevent ladder fuels.

Do not have them planted too close to your home.

Do not allow the build up of flammable materials to accumulate in your gutters.

The video was shared a few hundred times on Facebook.