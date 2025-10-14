Oliver/Osoyoos News
Town of Oliver offers fall wood chipping services
Fall wood chipping soon
Photo: Town of Oliver
Fall wood chipping begins Oct. 20.
Oliver residents can expect fall wood chipping to begin the week of Oct. 20.
From Oct. 20 to 24, town staff will be collecting branches that are 1/2” up to 4” in diameter for chipping.
"Crews are limited to a maximum of 10 minutes of chipping per residence; therefore, residents will need to make their own arrangements to dispose of large volumes of chipping items," the Town of Oliver said in a public notice.
"Please ensure that all material is clean and free of any dirt or metals, i.e., nails, plastic or wire. Branches containing these materials will not be picked up."
The town added bundles should be neat to allow for more material to be chipped.
Residents are asked to place bundles on curbside boulevards by 7 a.m. Oct. 20.
