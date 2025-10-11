Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue proud of growing K9 members

Search team's K9 members

Photo: OOSAR Niki and her handler, Diana, (left) were recently re-validated as Wilderness Search team as per RCMP standards. K9, Sabine and handler Keith, (right) were awarded "SAR Dog Team in Training" status

The Oliver/ Osoyoos Search & Rescue team gave a shout-out on Friday to their K9 members and their handlers, who have made them proud.

"Our top dog, Niki and her handler, Diana, re-validated as a Wilderness Search team as per RCMP standards. Our newest K9, Sabine and handler Keith, were awarded "SAR Dog Team in Training" status with the British Columbia Search Dog Association," OOSAR said in their social media post.

K9 members are trained from novice to intermediate and operational levels, honing their skills in wilderness searching, shoreline search, tracking, obedience, and agility.

According to OOSAR, trained SAR K9 can be "as effective as up to 20-30 human searchers under optimal conditions."

OOSAR itself has roughly 30 volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Members are professionals who donate their time, their own gear and their dedication and expertise at no cost to the community or the people they rescue throughout the vast area of the South Okanagan.

"Our response area includes the Canada/USA border to the south, Vaseaux Lake to the north, Mount Kobau and Orofino Mountain to the west, and Conkle Lake to the east," OOSAR said.

"We also provide mutual aid response to adjacent Search and Rescue teams, and as requested from across the province."

To learn more about OOSAR, click here.