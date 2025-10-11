Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Fire Rescue hosting open house at their fire hall

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue Lineup of some of the vehicles in Osoyoos Fire Rescue's possession

Osoyoos Fire Rescue is inviting the community down next Saturday to come by their fire hall.

The fire department will be hosting an open house at their fire station on 74th Ave.

"Come learn about fire safety, meet our members and there will be hotdogs by donation," their event invite reads.

The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.