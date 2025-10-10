Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver sees high participation in radon challenge

Households check on radon

Photo: Facebook/City of Penticton Radon test.

A recent radon test kit survey in Oliver saw encouraging participation.

During this past winter, 83 homes in Oliver participated in a voluntary "challenge" provided by Take Action on Radon, a Canada-wide program.

“We were pleased to see so many residents recognize the importance of testing their home for radon,” said Pam Warkentin, project manager at Take Action on Radon, in a press release.

“Our community approach to the 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge means that no one needs to feel they’re the only one testing their home for radon. Everyone knows that they are one of many families in their community who are taking their radon exposure seriously.”

Radon is a radioactive gas that is odourless, tasteless and colourless that comes from breakdown of uranium in soil and can easily build up in homes that are sealed up as the seasons turn.

Long-term exposure is linked to more than 3,000 Canadian deaths each year. But testing is simple, and in the case of a problem, there are simple fixes that can be installed.

Residents of Oliver who didn’t get a chance to participate but would like to order a test kit can learn more online here.

The City of Penticton is also participating this winter. Right now, 100 free radon testing kits are available on a first come, first serve basis. For more information click here.