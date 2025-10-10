Oliver/Osoyoos News

Man who lit Osoyoos motel room on fire to remain in psychiatric hospital

Photo: File photo Man with a criminal past in Osoyoos to remain in Forensic Psychiatric Hospital custody

A man who set fire to a cardboard box on a couch in a motel room in Osoyoos will remain in Forensic Psychiatric Hospital custody.

Cody Matthew Smithers, 27, was found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder on Nov. 15, 2021, in Penticton court, for his actions almost five years ago.

Smithers was charged with one count of causing damage by fire or explosion, one count of arson of an inhabited property, and one count of mischief over $5,000.

He does not have a prior criminal record and is noted to struggle with a history of substance use dating back to his teens.

Smithers was sentenced to serve an indefinite detention order in an FPH, where he has remained since.

According to the decision published recently by the BC Review Board, Smithers' most recent hearing took place on Feb. 15, 2024, to review the custody disposition.

Smithers' original incident took place on Feb. 16, 2020, when he was the lone occupant of a motel room in Osoyoos.

The fire Smithers set had spread rapidly and caused significant damage.

While no one was seriously injured in the fire, Smithers had told an ambulance paramedic that he "heard voices telling him to kill himself," and that was why he set fire to the box.

"He intended to kill himself, but he fled when the heat and smoke became intense."

Smithers had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and prescribed long-acting injectable anti-psychotic medication in 2015 when he was a young adult.

He was put into the care of community mental health services and received medication injections throughout his life.

Eventually, Smithers was evicted from his apartment in Osoyoos, and social services placed him at the motel until he committed arson.

Smithers would then be transferred between the psychiatric centres, hospitals and recovery houses over the next few years, until he was ordered detained at FPH.

Later on, Smithers was approved to have unescorted access to the community and overnight stays in the community at an approved residence for up to 28 days.

The board received reports from his treating psychiatrist, social workers, Community Living British Columbia and a review board liaison in a bid to be granted an absolute discharge from FPH.

Evidence from his doctor noted that he was set up to go live with his adoptive parents if granted leave, but that had fallen through.

"The treatment team is reevaluating whether the accused will require greater supervision and support than could be provided in a semi-independent home share arrangement," the decision reads.

"The best-case scenario under an absolute discharge would be that the accused would have an intensive civil outreach team who can administer his injectable medication and assist him with some formal stable housing."

He said that Smithers would be highly likely to "fall through the cracks and not receive effective supervision and support if released."

The board agreed that Smithers continues to constitute a "significant threat to the safety of the public."

Even the request for conditional discharge from Smithers' defence was not a consideration for the board, as they said they were not provided with "any evidence of a plan on the part of the accused in terms of housing or any other factors that could help to appropriately mitigate risk."

The board agreed that Smithers should remain at the FPH and ordered a custody disposition, reviewable in 12 months.