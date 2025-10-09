Oliver food truck broken into and stolen from overnight
Food truck sees theft
An Oliver food truck was broken into, seeing all of its food stolen Wednesday overnight.
Thursday morning, Maggie Innanchai of Same Same But Different Thai Food arrived to her food truck 15 minutes ahead of the lunch rush when she noticed the door was left open.
When she walked inside, she noticed food amounting to roughly $1,000 and her Interac machine had vanished.
"I moved here — I just wanted to work and do something nice for the community. But I didn't expect this would happen to me," Innanchai said.
The Thai food business opened in summer of 2024. After just over a year, the owners now have to pay back the Interac machine, get a new one, restock the fridge, and buy a new lock.
A police report has been made with the Oliver RCMP with the file number 2025-5142.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- MLAs want to hear from youKelowna - 3:58 pm
- Brown Bridge inspectionPrinceton - 3:38 pm
- Teens design street bannersPenticton - 3:23 pm
- Iconic lakeside retreatLuxury Homes North - 3:12 pm
- Upset with end of decrimBC - 3:11 pm
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$689,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Yukon South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices