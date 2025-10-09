Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver food truck broken into and stolen from overnight

Photo: Same Same But Different Thai Food (Facebook) Same Same But Different Thai Food food truck.

An Oliver food truck was broken into, seeing all of its food stolen Wednesday overnight.

Thursday morning, Maggie Innanchai of Same Same But Different Thai Food arrived to her food truck 15 minutes ahead of the lunch rush when she noticed the door was left open.

When she walked inside, she noticed food amounting to roughly $1,000 and her Interac machine had vanished.

"I moved here — I just wanted to work and do something nice for the community. But I didn't expect this would happen to me," Innanchai said.

The Thai food business opened in summer of 2024. After just over a year, the owners now have to pay back the Interac machine, get a new one, restock the fridge, and buy a new lock.

A police report has been made with the Oliver RCMP with the file number 2025-5142.