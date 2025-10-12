Oliver/Osoyoos News

Most Town of Osoyoos services close for Thanksgiving Monday

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Osoyoos.

Most Town of Osoyoos facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving Monday.

In a public notice Thursday, the municipality said most facilities and services will be closed for the holiday with the exception of the Sun Bowl Arena.

The arena will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"For sewer and water emergencies, please contact Operational Services emergency line at 250-498-7676," reads the notice.

All town services will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 14.