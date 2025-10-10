Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Childcare Centre under scrutiny after series of infractions, including a missing child

Osoyoos Childcare Centre says it is dedicated to keeping a safe environment after residents voiced concerns over childcare violations dating back to 2015.

According to Interior Health inspection reports, the childcare facility has had nearly two dozen inspections relating to staff-to-child ratios, inadequate notification of infractions to licensing, and other complaints.

This year, the centre has had six IH inspections, two of which were substantiated complaints from the public. A number of residents have expressed concerns about the centre.

In March, a parent was not immediately notified when their child was injured at the facility. IH also found that the centre wasn't keeping child records, which would include emergency contact information.

Then, in May, a child was "missing and wandering" for a time. Interior Health found it was not notified within 24 hours of the incident, as per regulatory requirements.

The centre did not respond to Castanet's questions about specific incidents, but referred to IH's publicized reports.

In an emailed statement, Osoyoos Childcare Centre's Board of Directors, and acting manager Paige Poturica said previous matters have been "addressed and incorporated into updated policies and procedures with high regard for safety and best practices."

"Over this past year, the centre has undergone significant positive changes in leadership, with committed staff and a volunteer-led board of directors."

Karen Greig managed the centre until 2023, then Poturica took over.

In July, the centre completed several upgrades, including improved equipment, play structures, and learning materials.

"We continue to work collaboratively to ensure the highest standard of care for children and to strengthen and rebuild the centre’s reputation after challenges faced under previous management. We also recognize the importance of sustaining this much-needed not-for-profit facility that so many young local families rely on."

The centre additionally said it believes it faces "heightened scrutiny compared to others in the Oliver and Osoyoos area, despite similar types of infractions being common across many centres."

But the centre has also faced a lawsuit in recent years.

In October 2023, a former employee sought $400,000 from Osoyoos Childcare Centre for bullying and harassment from her supervisor, starting in 2021.

Elizabeth Morrison-Burnett also alleged that she was frequently left alone supervising the infant and toddler program, with no ability to use the washroom or take her legally-mandated breaks.

However, Morrison-Burnett resigned from her position and was not owed any payments.

More recently, in the summer, flooding occurred at the centre and the Group Child Care program for children under 36 months of age was relocated without licensing. IH followed up, and the issue was resolved following restoration to the centre.

Now, Osoyoos Childcare Centre said it remains dedicated to ongoing improvement and to providing a safe, nurturing environment.

"Any concerns or complaints should be directed to Interior Health, where they will be reviewed through the proper and official channels," the centre said.

As of October, Osoyoos Childcare Centre is currently in compliance with regulations and has no outstanding violations.