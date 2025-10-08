Oliver/Osoyoos News
Man arrested while causing disturbance on Osoyoos Main Street
Man arrested on Main Street
Photo: Castanet
FILE - An RCMP cruiser
A man was arrested while causing a disturbance due to mental health problems on Osoyoos Main Street Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3:50 p.m., RCMP obtained the man in relation to an alleged mischief offence from Oct. 6.
In an email, RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said the man allegedly broke a business window on Eagle Court.
The man was released with a promise to appear in court.
