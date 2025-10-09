Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Music in the Park opens applications for 2026 season

Photo: Osoyoos Music In The Park Music in the Park at Gyro Park.

Osoyoos Music in the Park is calling all interested bands to apply for its 2026 season of entertainment.

In a Wednesday social media post, the organization said it was accepting applications from bands and music performers.

"The selection committee will review all applications and be in touch with you if successful," the organization said.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 30.

To apply for a Friday night Music in the Park spot, click here.