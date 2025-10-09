Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos Music in the Park opens applications for 2026 season
Music in the Park spots open
Photo: Osoyoos Music In The Park
Music in the Park at Gyro Park.
Osoyoos Music in the Park is calling all interested bands to apply for its 2026 season of entertainment.
In a Wednesday social media post, the organization said it was accepting applications from bands and music performers.
"The selection committee will review all applications and be in touch with you if successful," the organization said.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 30.
To apply for a Friday night Music in the Park spot, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Airport cost questionNelson - 4:00 am
- Council nixes Kenna VillageKamloops - 4:00 am
- Play balances drama, laughsKamloops - 4:00 am
- Lights approved for new turfSalmon Arm - 4:00 am
- Predator Ridge stays exemptVernon - 4:00 am
Real Estate
#41 7735 Okanagan Hills Blvd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$724,900
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$724,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Susie Q South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net