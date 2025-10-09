277359
281192
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos Music in the Park opens applications for 2026 season

Music in the Park spots open

Sarah Crookall - Oct 9, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 576903

Osoyoos Music in the Park is calling all interested bands to apply for its 2026 season of entertainment.

In a Wednesday social media post, the organization said it was accepting applications from bands and music performers.

"The selection committee will review all applications and be in touch with you if successful," the organization said.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 30.

To apply for a Friday night Music in the Park spot, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

280570