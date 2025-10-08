Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos launches after school sports program for kids

The Town of Osoyoos launches a new after-school sports club.

The Town of Osoyoos is offering a new after-school sports club for kids over seven weeks.

In a Wednesday public notice, the municipality said each week of the program will be a different sport or activity for children aged eight to 12 years old.

"Our sports leader will be there to organize the sport and make sure everyone is playing in a safe and respectful manner," reads the notice.

The program runs on Thursdays from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Sonora Community Centre gym.

Participants will be able to register for all seven weeks or drop-in visits if space allows.

To register for the after-school sports club, register at the Sonora Centre or click here.