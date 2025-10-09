Photo: Keremeos' historic and beautiful Red Bridge

Oliver/Osoyoos News

Photo: Robert Brunet Aerials Red Bridge in Keremeos.

A South Okanagan photographer captured a striking photo of Keremeos' historic Red Bridge.

The Similkameen landmark, also known as The Ashnola Bridge, is the last remaining covered bridge in B.C.

According to the National Trust for Canada, the bridge was built by VV&E Railroad in 1909.

It originally served the Great Northern Railway line from Oroville, WA to Keremeos, crossing the Similkameen River.

