Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Photo: Keremeos' historic and beautiful Red Bridge

Striking photo of Red Bridge

Sarah Crookall - Oct 8, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 576834

A South Okanagan photographer captured a striking photo of Keremeos' historic Red Bridge.

The Similkameen landmark, also known as The Ashnola Bridge, is the last remaining covered bridge in B.C.

According to the National Trust for Canada, the bridge was built by VV&E Railroad in 1909.

It originally served the Great Northern Railway line from Oroville, WA to Keremeos, crossing the Similkameen River.

To view more photos from Robert Brunet Aerials, click here.

