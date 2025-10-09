Oliver/Osoyoos News
Photo: Keremeos' historic and beautiful Red Bridge
Striking photo of Red Bridge
Photo: Robert Brunet Aerials
Red Bridge in Keremeos.
A South Okanagan photographer captured a striking photo of Keremeos' historic Red Bridge.
The Similkameen landmark, also known as The Ashnola Bridge, is the last remaining covered bridge in B.C.
According to the National Trust for Canada, the bridge was built by VV&E Railroad in 1909.
It originally served the Great Northern Railway line from Oroville, WA to Keremeos, crossing the Similkameen River.
To view more photos from Robert Brunet Aerials, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Press freedom trial opensBC - 6:42 pm
- Purple for fibromyalgiaOliver - 6:00 pm
- Ice fishing day returnsKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Kiefer Sutherland arrested Entertainment - 5:53 pm
- Stunning sunset lights up skyOkanagan - 5:47 pm
Real Estate
599 Clifton Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$999,888
more details
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$999,888
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Susie Q South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net