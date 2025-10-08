Oliver/Osoyoos News

Wine Country Racing Association races saw big crowd and a surprise visitor

Car races draw special guest

Photo: Contributed Avery Shoaf and David Sabyan.

Wine Country Racing Association's final drag races of the year were well attended with a special visit from Avery Shoaf of Rust Valley Restorers.

On Sunday, WCRA saw 85 race cars and 450 spectators with organizers saying the Richter Pass Motorplex at the Osoyoos Airport was "packed full."

Shoaf heard about the event and attended unannounced, said David Sabyan of WCRA.

Here are the WCRA Oct. 5 final results:



Sportsmen



1st: #72, STEVE (RICHARD) HAYES of CAWSTON, racing a 1978 DODGE D150

2nd: #126, GLENN TAYLOR of OSOYOOS, racing a 1990 MUSTANG; sponsors: SILVER DOLLAR RACING



Pro

1st: #54, NICK BARNETT of VERNON, racing a 1970 DODGE DART; sponsors: TRAIL TIRE

2nd: #1661, BROOKE DALTON of CASTLEGAR, racing a 1968 PLYMOUTH VALIANT



Super Pro

1st: #818, LUKE STABER of VERNON, racing a 1972 CHEVY NOVA; sponsors: KF AEROSPACE

2nd: #27, DION JORDAN of MISSION, racing a 65 FALCON



Bike & Sled

1st: #45, JOHN THEORET of PRINCE ALBERT, SASK, racing a 2019 KTM 390 DUKE

2nd: #196, ART RAYMOND of GRAND FORKS, racing a 2001 SUZUKI



Jr Dragster

1st: #509, CARSON ALMAAS of ENDERBY, racing a SPITZER; sponsors: DETONATORS

2nd: #8025, NOVA CARRIER of KELOWNA, racing a 2010 SPITZER "BABY SHAKER"; sponsors: DAD :)



Best reaction time (closest to 0.500) with 0.501

#496, RONNIE TITE of OLIVER racing a 1969 CHEV CHEVELLE; sponsors: PRIME EXTERIORS



Ronnie Tite also won the "Complete Package Run," a two-night stay at Walnut Beach Resort. Winner of the Ron Smith Memorial Award for sportsmanship was David Sabyan.

To view more photos and videos of the Oct. 5 event, click here.