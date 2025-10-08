Wine Country Racing Association races saw big crowd and a surprise visitor
Car races draw special guest
Wine Country Racing Association's final drag races of the year were well attended with a special visit from Avery Shoaf of Rust Valley Restorers.
On Sunday, WCRA saw 85 race cars and 450 spectators with organizers saying the Richter Pass Motorplex at the Osoyoos Airport was "packed full."
Shoaf heard about the event and attended unannounced, said David Sabyan of WCRA.
Here are the WCRA Oct. 5 final results:
Sportsmen
1st: #72, STEVE (RICHARD) HAYES of CAWSTON, racing a 1978 DODGE D150
2nd: #126, GLENN TAYLOR of OSOYOOS, racing a 1990 MUSTANG; sponsors: SILVER DOLLAR RACING
Pro
1st: #54, NICK BARNETT of VERNON, racing a 1970 DODGE DART; sponsors: TRAIL TIRE
2nd: #1661, BROOKE DALTON of CASTLEGAR, racing a 1968 PLYMOUTH VALIANT
Super Pro
1st: #818, LUKE STABER of VERNON, racing a 1972 CHEVY NOVA; sponsors: KF AEROSPACE
2nd: #27, DION JORDAN of MISSION, racing a 65 FALCON
Bike & Sled
1st: #45, JOHN THEORET of PRINCE ALBERT, SASK, racing a 2019 KTM 390 DUKE
2nd: #196, ART RAYMOND of GRAND FORKS, racing a 2001 SUZUKI
Jr Dragster
1st: #509, CARSON ALMAAS of ENDERBY, racing a SPITZER; sponsors: DETONATORS
2nd: #8025, NOVA CARRIER of KELOWNA, racing a 2010 SPITZER "BABY SHAKER"; sponsors: DAD :)
Best reaction time (closest to 0.500) with 0.501
#496, RONNIE TITE of OLIVER racing a 1969 CHEV CHEVELLE; sponsors: PRIME EXTERIORS
Ronnie Tite also won the "Complete Package Run," a two-night stay at Walnut Beach Resort. Winner of the Ron Smith Memorial Award for sportsmanship was David Sabyan.
To view more photos and videos of the Oct. 5 event, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- Trump: Iran wants to talk World - 6:11 pm
- Chinese newspaper closesCanada - 6:10 pm
- Ban on lead shot plannedBC - 6:09 pm
- Win a Let's Move prize packContest alert! - 6:00 pm
- Agreement decision delayedKelowna - 5:36 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Birdie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices