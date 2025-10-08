Osoyoos Coyotes play a dominant game against Spokane Braves
Coyotes make a comeback
Osoyoos Coyotes made a strong comeback with a dominant winning game played over the weekend.
On Saturday, Oct. 4, the Coyotes beat the Spokane Braves 5-1 at the Sun Bowl Arena.
After the opening period, the Osoyoos team led 1-0, then 4-1 after 40 minutes. The team went three for seven during the power play.
According to the Coyotes' social media, the team overpowered the Braves "with physicality throughout the game."
"Ethan Torres scored twice with Spencer Fleck, Soren Brons-Douville and Koehn Obuck adding singles. Josh Hanson had a pair of assists," the Osoyoos Coyotes Junior Hockey Club added.
"Shots were 43-29 in favour of Osoyoos as Matthew Sowinski earned his first Junior hockey win in net."
Up next, the Coyotes play the Sicamous Eagles at the Sicamous & District Recreation Centre Friday night.
On Saturday night, the team hosts the Merritt Centennials with a Thanksgiving "Ham & Turkey Toss."
