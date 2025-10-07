Oliver/Osoyoos News
Cougar sighting near Mountainview Drive in Oliver, town says
Cougar spotted in town
Photo: Town of Oliver
Cougar sighting in Oliver.
A cougar has be spotted in the Mountainview Drive area of Oliver.
In a Tuesday public notice, the Town of Oliver asked people to "exercise caution and follow safety guidelines when outdoors, especially during early morning or evening hours."
Several cougar sightings have been reported in Oliver this year.
Cougars are part of the environment in B.C. Some safety tips about cougars from WildSafeBCinclude:
- Keep calm and never run.
- Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the cougar in view, and allowing a clear exit for the cougar.
- Pick up children and small pets immediately.
- Older children should be kept close and in front of you so that you can ensure they remain calm and don’t try to flee.
- Never run or turn your back as sudden movements may provoke an attack.
- Children should play in groups. Do not leave children unsupervised.
For more information on staying safe from cougars, click here.
