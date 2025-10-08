Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos continues to grin and bear its way through intense annual sewage smell

Sewage smell too shall pass

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos continues to bear noxious sewage smell.

Several residents have unavoidably noticed a noxious stink has hit Osoyoos once again — the return of the annual sewage saga.

The intense smell emanates from three sewage lagoons adjacent to the Osoyoos Golf Club, where wastewater is aerated to speed up the bacteriological process of breaking it down.

"We are going through sewage smell stage and have had some complaints," said Rod Risling, chief administrative officer, in an email.

This fall, a few residents took to social media sharing complaints regarding the issue, noting the smell makes them cough or have difficulty breathing.

"Breaking down material within a lagoon is a biological process," Risling said.

"Lagoons typically work very well when everything is consistent. Numerous things can disrupt the biological process including changes in weather, usage (amounts of waste), aeration, and chemical additions. Once the lagoon is disrupted, it takes a while for it to self-correct."

The sewage smell has been an ongoing problem in the town following summer, with over 100 people signing a petition in 2019 asking the town to take action.

At that time, staff noted that the population influx during summer months increases the load on the sewer system that is slow in processing bacteriological elements, leading to increased odour.

Council discussed using the additive Acti-Zyme in hopes of combatting the odour.

In 2020, the town said addressing the problem was difficult and that it could take several years. Staff had met with consultants seeking the best way to manage the smell, believing that the new Main Wastewater Pumping Station would help reduce the smell.

For now, staff are waiting for the sewer system to catch up and self-correct.

Risling added the town is hopeful the smell will start to dissipate soon.