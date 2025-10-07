280817
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos' 89th Street at Hwy 97 closed with detour for construction

Sarah Crookall - Oct 7, 2025 / 10:19 am | Story: 576563

Osoyoos drivers can anticipate a road closure on 89th Street at Highway 97 for construction this week.

In a public notice, the Town of Osoyoos said 89th Street will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians until Friday.

People are asked to follow signage and watch for traffic personnel.

"Thank you for your patience and cooperation," the town said.

