Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos' 89th Street at Hwy 97 closed with detour for construction

89th Street closed

Photo: Town of Osoyoos Traffic diversion - 89th Street and Highway 97.

Osoyoos drivers can anticipate a road closure on 89th Street at Highway 97 for construction this week.

In a public notice, the Town of Osoyoos said 89th Street will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians until Friday.

People are asked to follow signage and watch for traffic personnel.



"Thank you for your patience and cooperation," the town said.