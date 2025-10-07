Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos' spookiest festival is gearing up for a weekend of Halloween family fun

Spooky festival fun

Photo: WANA The All Hallows Festival is returning to Osoyoos.

Something spooky this way comes!

The All Hallows Festival is returning to Osoyoos for two days of Halloween-y fun at Gyro Park.

Conceived by the Wide Arts National Association, the event will take place the evening of Oct. 25 and during the day on Oct. 26, filling the park with all sorts of arts and cultural experiences.

"All Hallows Festival celebrates the South Okanagan’s diverse bounty of local artists in a progressive, family-friendly halloween harvest-style event," reads the event description.

"This accessible, by-donation community festival, creates magical opportunities of cultural exchange through exciting, participatory performances by local artists."

Typically attracting over 3,500 people, spectacles and participatory events include costume contests, Tarot card readings, fire breathing, belly dancing, aerial acrobatics, a dance party, and so much more.

There will also be food trucks, vendors, live music and beer and wine service for those of age.

"All Hallows is far from your average ‘sit-down and watch’ festival," organizers explain.

"All Hallows is the perfect example of how to reinvent the heritage harvest festival into a forward-thinking family event."

All our welcome to join the seasonal fun!